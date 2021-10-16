LSU Men's Golf Wraps Up Fall Schedule At Isleworth Collegiate Invitational

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Men’s Golf team will travel to Windermere, Florida for their final tournament of the fall schedule, the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational hosted at the Isleworth Golf & CC. The three day, 72-hole tournament will begin on Sunday and conclude on Tuesday.

Live Scoring

It will be the traditional play five, count four format for the Tigers. Each round will begin at 8:00 a.m. CT Sunday through Tuesday and they will play 18 holes each day. The Isleworth Golf & CC will play as a par 72 at 7,544 yards.

LSU will go with the starting lineup of senior Michael Sanders, senior Garrett Barber, senior Trey Winstead, sophomore Nicholas Arcement, and freshman Cohen Trolio.

Fall Schedule

LSU started their fall campaign strong with a second-place finish at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate, where in the second round, the team shot the second lowest round in team history at 265. That was followed by a win at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate in the second tournament of the year.

LSU has only played two of three events thus far due to the cancelation of the Scenic City Collegiate. Their fourth tournament of the fall schedule was SEC Match Play, where they finished fourth out of the field of fourteen. This is the Tigers final fall tournament.

Season/Career Stats

The Tigers are averaging 281.67 strokes per round with Michael Sanders leading the team with an average of 69.67 strokes per round. LSU has registered under par team scores in four of the six rounds they have played this season. Sanders also leads in birdies on the year and per round at 29 and 4.83 respectively.