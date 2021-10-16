Bove Grabs First Career Individual Title at Arturo Barrios Invitational

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men’s and women’s cross country teams closed out their 2021 regular season at the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Saturday, October 16 in Bryan-College Station, Texas. The men’s team came in fourth place with a team score of 170 points in the 8k race. The women’s team scored 258 points in the 6k race, resulting in a seventh place finish. Davis Bove starred at the meet by winning his first cross country individual title with a personal best time of 23:28.6.

Final Results

“Davis had a terrific race,” cross country head coach Houston Franks said. “He got out in a good position and stayed smooth until the last half mile or so, and really finished the race off extremely well.”

“I think our men raced with a lot more aggressiveness in the beginning and middle of the race and put us in a much better position. We still need to clean up a few things before the championship meets coming up, but I think we really took a good step forward as a team.”

“We had a lot of personal best times that show our fitness is good, but we have some room for improvement in our race execution.”

Men’s Recap

Bove used a strong finish to take the lead from Texas A&M’s Eric Casarez and seal the individual title by a difference of 05.7 seconds. Bove is the Tigers’ first individual title holder since DaJour Braxton won the title at the 2015 Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival.

The Tigers’ other scorers were Eric Coston (24:05.6/19th), Jackson Martingayle (24:15.3/33rd), Will Dart (24:43.9/56th), and Cade Martin (24:52.5/67th). Bove, Martingayle, Dart and Martin were joined by Garrett Hamilton (25:17.9/97th), Jack Wallace (25:37.7/125th) and Evan Pardo (26:51.8/198th) in establishing personal best 8k run times. Pardo ran the 8k for the first time at the meet.

Women’s Recap

The Tigers’ top scorers were Ashley LaJocies (20:56.2/12th), Lorena Rangel (21:45.5/55th), Gwyneth Hughes (21:46.5/57th), Doria Martingayle (21:55.3/68th), and Alicia Stamey (22:05.8/75th). LaJocies, Rangel, Hughes, and Martingayle established personal best readouts.

Sophie Martin, Shanya Luna, Callie Hardy, and Hailey Day ran personal best times for the 6k run as well with readouts of 22:09.2, 22:13.5, 22:45.7 and 24:09.8. Rangel, Martingayle, Martin, Hardy and Day ran the 6k for the first time in their careers.

Up Next

Having closed their regular season, the Tigers will now prepare for the SEC Championships in Columbia, Missouri on Oct. 29.

Full Results

Men (8k)

1st – Davis Bove, 23:28.5

19th – Eric Coston, 24:05.6

33rd – Jackson Martingayle, 24:15.3

56th – Will Dart, 24:43.8

67th – Cade Martin, 24:52.5

97th – Garrett Hamilton, 25:17.8

101st – Adam Wise, 25:19.4

125th – Jack Wallace, 25:37.6

198th – Evan pardo, 26:51.8

Women (6K)

12th – Ashley LaJocies, 20:56.1

55th – Lorena Rangel, 21:45.5

57th – Gwyneth Hughes, 21:46.4

68th – Doria Martingayle, 21:55.3

75th – Alicia Stamey, 22:05.7

80th – Sophie Martin, 22:09.2

88th – Adele Broussard, 22:13.3

89th – Shanya Luna, 22:13.5

117th – Callie Hardy, 22:45.7

199th – Hailey Day, 24:09.8