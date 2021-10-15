LSU vs. Florida Gameday Times of Interest
LSU vs. Florida
Oct. 16, 2021 * 11:07 a.m. CT * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 16
6 a.m. – Parking lots on campus open
7:30 a.m. – LSU Ticket Office opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
7:30 a.m. – LSU SportShop opens
8 a.m. – TJ Ribs Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
• Hot 8 Brass Band performs in TJ Ribs Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
8 – 10 a.m. – National L Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
9 a.m. – All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium | Seating Chart
• LSU Football Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium | Digital
9 a.m. – LSU Game Day presented by CST pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
9:05 a.m. – LSU departs Lod Cook Hotel
9:10 a.m. – LSU arrives at “Victory Hill”
9:15 a.m. – LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with LSU football alumni
9:20 a.m. – LSU arrives at Jeff Boss Locker Room
9:25 a.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland marches down “Victory Hill”
10 a.m. – CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps
• Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Gordy Rush and Ronnie Rantz
10:30 a.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
10:46 a.m. – TAF Foundation of Champions Presentation
10:47 a.m. – TAF Purple Blazers Recognition
10:48 a.m. – Guest Captains Presentation
• Tommy Clapp, Will Clapp, Jerald Hawkins, Stephen Peterman
10:50 a.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
10:54 a.m. – Alma Mater, National Anthem with Flyover
11:01:30 a.m. – LSU Intro Video
11:03 a.m. – LSU takes the field
11:04 a.m. – Florida takes the field
11:04 a.m. – Coin toss at midfield
11:07 a.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. Florida on ESPN
1st Half Presentations:
Geaux Hero
TAF President’s Cup
1991 LSU National Championship Baseball Team
LSU’s Track and Field Summer Olympians
Halftime:
Golden Band from Tigerland Performs
Homecoming Court Presentation
Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
• www.twitter.com/LSUfootball
• www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
• www.instagram.com/LSUfootball
Coach Orgeron Post-Game Press Conference (approximately 15 minutes after game):
www.YouTube.com/lsusports
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball