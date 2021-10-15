LSU vs. Florida Gameday Times of Interest

LSU vs. Florida

Oct. 16, 2021 * 11:07 a.m. CT * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN



Saturday, Oct. 16

6 a.m. – Parking lots on campus open

7:30 a.m. – LSU Ticket Office opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

7:30 a.m. – LSU SportShop opens

8 a.m. – TJ Ribs Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

• Hot 8 Brass Band performs in TJ Ribs Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

8 – 10 a.m. – National L Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

9 a.m. – All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium | Seating Chart

• LSU Football Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium | Digital

9 a.m. – LSU Game Day presented by CST pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite

9:05 a.m. – LSU departs Lod Cook Hotel

9:10 a.m. – LSU arrives at “Victory Hill”

9:15 a.m. – LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with LSU football alumni

9:20 a.m. – LSU arrives at Jeff Boss Locker Room

9:25 a.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland marches down “Victory Hill”

10 a.m. – CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps

• Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Gordy Rush and Ronnie Rantz

10:30 a.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush

• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App

10:46 a.m. – TAF Foundation of Champions Presentation

10:47 a.m. – TAF Purple Blazers Recognition

10:48 a.m. – Guest Captains Presentation

• Tommy Clapp, Will Clapp, Jerald Hawkins, Stephen Peterman

10:50 a.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

10:54 a.m. – Alma Mater, National Anthem with Flyover

11:01:30 a.m. – LSU Intro Video

11:03 a.m. – LSU takes the field

11:04 a.m. – Florida takes the field

11:04 a.m. – Coin toss at midfield

11:07 a.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. Florida on ESPN

1st Half Presentations:

Geaux Hero

TAF President’s Cup

1991 LSU National Championship Baseball Team

LSU’s Track and Field Summer Olympians

Halftime:

Golden Band from Tigerland Performs

Homecoming Court Presentation

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:

• www.twitter.com/LSUfootball

• www.facebook.com/LSUfootball

• www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

Coach Orgeron Post-Game Press Conference (approximately 15 minutes after game):

www.YouTube.com/lsusports

www.facebook.com/LSUfootball