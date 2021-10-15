Cross Country Goes to Bryan-College Station to Close Out Regular Season

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men’s and women’s cross country teams will travel to Bryan-College Station, Texas to compete in the Arturo Barrios Invitational which will take place at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course on Saturday morning. The men’s team will start their race at 9:00 a.m. CDT with the 8k event while the women’s team will run a 6k that will start at 9:45 a.m. CDT.

Live Results | Meet Info | 2021 Results

THE LINEUP

The women’s team will see Adele Broussard, Hailey Day, Callie Hardy, Gwyneth Hughes, Ashley LaJocies, Shanya Luna, Sophie Martin, Doria Martingayle, Lorena Rangel, and Alicia Stamey in action. On the men’s side, LSU will be represented by Davis Bove, Eric Coston, Will Dart, Garrett Hamilton, Cade Martin, Jackson Martingayle, Evan Pardo, Jack Wallace, and Adam Wise.

USTFCCCA Regional Rankings

The men’s team will enter Saturday’s meet ranked third in the South Central regional rankings for the second straight meet; updated regional rankings will release on October 19th. The women’s team has moved up a season’s best ranking of fifth in their region prior to Saturday’s meet.

The men’s team will compete against four highly ranked teams in their region: #4 Texas A&M, #5 North Texas, #8 Lamar, and #9 McNeese State. The women’s team will face stout competition as well as they will run against six other top ten teams in their region: #3 Texas A&M, #4 Abilene Christian, #6 Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, #7 Rice, #9 SMU, and #10 Incarnate Ward.

LAST TIME OUT

The men’s team will enter Saturday’s race coming off sixth-place finish where the team scored 235 points at the Chile Pepper Festival. LSU’s top two finishers were Davis Bove (24:48.4/31st) and Eric Coston (24:57.1/38th). Other scorers for the Tigers were Jackson Martingayle (25:08.8/46th), Will Dart (25:12.0/49th) and Garrett Hamilton (25:59.0/116th). The team will see the return of Evan Pardo to the lineup, who last raced at the LSU Invitational where he placed 10th with a time of 19:53.76 in the 6k run.

The women’s team is entering the Arturo Barrios Invitational coming off a fifth place finish in the Chile Pepper Festival. The Tigers, who saw nine runners finish with personal best times, benefited from top 10 performances by Katy-Ann McDonald (16:50.5/2nd) and Alicia Stamey (17:07.3/6th). The Tigers other scorers were Ashley LaJocies (17:45.7/40th), Lorena Rangel (18:10.5/71st) and Sophie Martin (18:16.1/76th).

LSU Scorers

LSU has had six athletes score at both meets this season; those athletes being are McDonald, Stamey, LaJocies, Bove, Martingayle, and Dart. Other scoring performances have come from Spoor, Hughes, S. Martin, Rangel, Coston, C. Martin, Pardo, and Hamilton

The Arturo Barrios Invitational will be the Tiger’s third and final regular season meet before the SEC Championships. For the full LSU cross country schedule check out lsusports.net.