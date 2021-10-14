Women’s Tennis Set for ITA Southern Regionals

Tuscaloosa, Ala. – The LSU Women’s Tennis team will begin their quest at the 2021 ITA Southern Regionals in the main draws of both the singles and doubles bracket at 8 a.m. CT on Friday, October 15, at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Selling Points

“We love having the whole team back traveling and competing together,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “The team has been putting in tough and quality work ahead of this tremendous opportunity to see where we are at against the region’s best players. We’re going to play a lot of matches in a short period of time, so we are excited to support each other and are ready for any challenge in front of us.”

ITA Southern Regional

The 2021 ITA Southern Regional consists of 113 singles players and 49 doubles teams across 18 different programs competing. Qualifying rounds for singles run on Thursday and early Friday morning before the main draw in both singles and doubles start on Friday afternoon.

Live stats will not be available for the first day of the main draw, with final results being posted to Alabama’s live results page. A recap of the Tigers’ progress will be posted every evening to lsusports.net once results are finalized.

Tiger Tidbits

This is the second tournament of the fall that LSU is competing in. Multiple Tigers enjoyed success at the Kitty Harrison Invitational. Individually, graduate student Ena Babic led the team in singles play with a 3-1 record, including one ranked win. Junior Safiya Carrington also picked up a ranked win in a weekend that saw her go 2-1.

Babic and fellow graduate student Taylor Bridges are fresh off success from ITA All-Americans, where the two won four straight doubles matches, including three ranked wins over top 30 opposition, and claimed the consolation bracket title.

Three Tigers earned a spot in the ITA Preseason Rankings. In singles, Bridges was ranked at No. 43 and was joined by Carrington, who checked in at No. 96. Bridges and doubles partner Babic were listed at No. 51 in the doubles rankings.