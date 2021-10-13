Men's Tennis Set For ITA Southern Regionals

Auburn, Ala.—Six members of the LSU men’s tennis team are set for the ITA Southern Regionals, a qualifier for the Oracle/ITA National Fall Championships, in Auburn, Alabama, starting Thursday, October 14, until Tuesday, October 19.

LSU will have company at the Yarbrough Tennis Center, as Alabama, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Auburn, Jacksonville State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Samford, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, Tulane, and UAB will all be participating.

LSU’s Gabriel Diaz Freire, Joao Graca, Vlad Lobak, Ben Koch, and Nick Watson will begin in the qualifying round, while Boris Kozlov will start in the main draw.

Doubles pairings for the Tigers will be Koch and Graca, Watson and Kozlov, and Diaz Friere and Lobak.

The singles finalists and doubles champions advance to the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego, Calif., in November.

In 2019, former Tigers Daniel Moreno and Joey Thomas took home the ITA Southern Regionals Doubles Crown.

Action begins Thursday morning in the qualifying singles bracket, with main draw action beginning Saturday and the finals set for Tuesday. Updates to brackets and results will be posted here.

Schedule

Thursday: 2 rounds qualifying singles

Friday: Final round qualifying singles (AM), 1st round of doubles (PM)

Saturday: Doubles round of 32 and round of 16 (AM), 1 round main draw singles (PM)

Sunday: Doubles quarterfinals, singles quarterfinals

Monday: Doubles semifinals, singles semifinals

Tuesday: Singles and doubles finals

Thursday Draw

Ben Koch (LSU) v. Antoine Audain (Southern Mississippi) | 9:00 a.m.

Vlad Lobak (7) (LSU) v. Oriol Fillat Gimenez (ULL) | 1:00 p.m.

Nick Watson (31) (LSU) v. TBD | 1:30 p.m.

Joao Graca (5) (LSU) v. TBD | 2:00 p.m.

Gabriel Diaz Freire (3) (LSU) v. Jackson Ross (Auburn) | 2:30 p.m.