Soccer Set For Match Versus Kentucky on SEC Network

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU soccer team (8-5-0, 1-5-0 SEC) will travel to Lexington, Ky., for its seventh SEC match of the season on Thursday night as they are set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. First kick on Thursday night is set for 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Series History

LSU comes into Thursday’s match with Kentucky having won two of the last three matches in series history dating back to 2015. Overall, Kentucky holds the advantage with 13 wins to LSU’s seven in the series that dates back to 1996; there have also been two draws.

Molly Thompson had the best SEC game of her career two years ago against the Wildcats as the Tigers closed out the 2019 season with a 3-2 win over Kentucky. Thompson collected a brace to go along with an assist in the win that earned her SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Meghan Johnson scored the first goal of that game in the fifth minute of that match as well that Thompson assisted on.

In The Record Book

Chiara Ritchie-Williams has already set the school record for most minutes played in a career with 7,969 and she has her sights set on two other records that she will match Thursday night. If she starts against Kentucky that will be her 88th career start which will match Malorie Rutledge’s school record that was set from 2006-09. Additionally, it will be the 91st career game for Ritchie-Williams which will match Melissa Clarke’s school record in that category; Clarke played in 91 matches from 2005-09.

Mollee Swift keeps climbing the charts in a number of areas as well. Her 129 saves in an LSU uniform rank as the seventh most in LSU history, but she has a ways to go before she catches up to Roby DesOrmeaux who is in the sixth slot with 183 saves. Swift’s 15 wins in net rank as seventh most in school history, and her career GAA of 1.01 in a Tiger uniform ranks as the second lowest average over a career currently behind Mo Isom’s school record GAA of 0.86.

Tinaya Alexander owns the fourth most assists in school history with 19; she had seven her freshman season, six during her sophomore campaign, three last year, and three this year. She’s also just a mere four points away from the LSU top-10 list in points scored in a career with 57 total thanks to 19 goals and 19 assists.

Scouting Kentucky

Kentucky will enter Thursday night’s match with a record of 6-7-2 on the year; the Wildcats are winless in SEC play with a record of 0-6-0. Jordyn Rhodes (25 points) and Hannah Richardson (18 points) are Kentucky’s two main attacking threats as they account for 43 of Kentucky’s 78 points on the season.

It’ll most likely be Laura Nielsen in goal on Thursday night as she has started all 15 games for the Wildcats and has a GAA of 1.27.

