LSU Women’s Basketball Fast Break Club to Host Kickoff Event

Baton Rouge – The Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball, will hold a kickoff event on Tuesday, October 26 at 6 p.m. CT inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center which will be open for all fans to attend.

The Fast Break Club is defined by pride and passion and its members are an indispensable part of the LSU Women’s Basketball family, offering support both on and off the court. People who attend the kickoff event will have the opportunity to join the Fast Break Club. Season tickets will also be available during the event.

The Kickoff Event will give fans the opportunity to meet the coaching staff as well as the team. The first 400 people to arrive will receive food and there will be a cash bar that will be open. LSU Cheerleaders, Tigers Girls and Mike the Tiger will be in attendance.

Head Coach Kim Mulkey will address the crowd and introduce her team for the season that is fast approaching. Throughout the event, fans will be able to meet Coach Mulkey as well the entire LSU Women’s Basketball team and staff.

The Tigers officially opened practice on September 29 on the main floor of the PMAC in front of over 250 fans. During her press conference prior to that first practice, Coach Mulkey announced a goal to sell 5,000 season tickets.

The event will take place just four days ahead of the Tigers’ first exhibition game on October 30 against Langston at 2 p.m. inside the PMAC. The Tigers will tune up during another exhibition game on November 4 against Loyola at 6 p.m. Both of the exhibition matches will be free for fans to attend.

The Tigers will begin their season on Tuesday, November 9 when they host Nicholls at 11 a.m. Season tickets are still available.