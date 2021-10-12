LSU Baseball intrasquad scrimmages are open to the general public throughout the Fall.

This week, the Tigers will scrimmage at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, 3:45 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Admission and parking are free for all intrasquad scrimmages this Fall, as well as for LSU’s two exhibition games in November. The Tigers will play host to UNO at 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 7, and to UL-Lafayette at 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 14.

Fall practice is scheduled to continue through November 21.