Tiger Trio Honored with SEC Weekly Awards

NEW ORLEANS – Outside hitter Kylie DeBerg (Co-Offensive), libero Raigen Cianciulli (Co-Defensive) and setter Ella Larkin (Freshman) were all tabbed SEC Player of the Week announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

DeBerg led the Tigers with 4.82 kills per set behind a .233 hitting percentage and added two aces. DeBerg totaled 19 kills and a .444 hitting percentage in the win against Missouri, her former team. In the first match against nationally ranked Florida, DeBerg registered 13 kills, but in the second match against the Gators, DeBerg turned in her fifth match this season with 20 or more kills, and her fourth double-double on the season with 21 kills, 11 digs and had a pair of aces. DeBerg currently ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 4.22 kills and 4.78 points per set. It is DeBerg’s first weekly accolade with LSU.

Cianciulli paced the Tigers’ defense with 4.89 digs per set, highlighted by 25 and 26 digs in the two matches against Florida. Cianciulli has logged 20 or more digs in seven of the last eight matches and ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 4.89 digs per set this season. It is Cianciulli’s first weekly honor this season.

Larkin directed the Tigers offense to a .268 hitting percentage this weekend as she registered 9.00 assists per set. She also recorded 3.50 digs on average and had nine kills on 14 errorless swings (.643) over 10 sets. Larkin’s best match of the weekend was in the upset against Florida where she logged 41 assists, 19 digs and six kills. Larkin currently ranks No. 9 in the SEC with 7.11 assists per set. It is Larkin’s first career weekly laurel.

The Tigers are coming off a 2-1 weekend capped with a win over previously ranked No. 20 Florida in four sets. The Tigers will gear up for a two-match series October 14-15 against No. 5 Kentucky at the PMAC.

