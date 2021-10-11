LSU's Tejedo Mulet In Lead As Play Suspended at Medinah

BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore golfer Carla Tejedo Mulet leads the Illini Women’s Invitational after 28 holes of play when the tournament was suspended by late afternoon rains on Monday at the Medinah Country Club.

Mulet fired a four-birdie, no bogey round of 4-under 68 in the morning round on Monday and continued her strong play in the second round. Starting the second round on the ninth hole, Tejedo Mulet played the first five holes in even par before birdies on the par four 14th, the par 3 15th and the par 5 16th hole, her sixth through eighth holes of the second round.

That put her into solo possession of the lead for the first time at 7-under par. She bogeyed the 17th hole on the course, her ninth, and then posted another birdie on the 18th hole, a par 5, to get to 3-under for the round and 7-under for the championship.

The second round is expected to resume Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. CT and the tournament officials hope to play the third round as scheduled to complete the event.

As a team, the Tigers are unofficially in fifth place at 4-under par, but no scores were posted on Golfstat during the round for the group that included freshman Elsa Svensson of LSU. Her even total at the start of her round is what is part of the team score, although reports from the course indicate she may be one or two under when play suspended.

Junior Ingrid Lindblad is 1-under for 29 holes and is T20 in the field. Lindblad posted even par in the morning round and has a birdie and 10 pars in her second round.

LSU posted a 2-under 286 in the opening round led by Tejedo Mulet’s 68. LSU also counted even par 72s from Lindblad and senior Alden Wallace and a 2-over from Svensson.

As of end of day, Georgia is the leader at 14-under par with an 8-under score through holes 7-11 in the second round. Texas Tech is second at -11, Purdue third at -9 and Illinois in front of LSU at -8.

Tejedo Mulet’s 7-under total is one shot clear at the moment of Isabella Holpfer of Georgia (29 holes) and Emily Price of Kent State (29 holes) at 6-under par.

LSU is second in the field with 25 birdies behind only the 26 of Georgia. LSU had 16 in the first round of the tournament. Tejedo Mulet is tied for first in par 5 scoring at 3-under par.

A total of 15 teams and 80 players taking part in the event, LSU’s first start in nearly a month, but the first of three tournaments that the team will play to conclude the month of October.