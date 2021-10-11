LSU Football at Ole Miss to Kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Oct. 23 game at Ole Miss will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised by CBS, the Southeastern Conference and its network television partners announced on Monday.

LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC) returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 16, when it takes on Florida for an 11 a.m. CT contest in Tiger Stadium. That game will be televised by ESPN.

Tickets are available at LSUtix.net.

SEC Football Network Television Schedule

Oct. 23, 2021

Time – Matchup, Network

11 a.m. CT – Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas (in Little Rock), SEC Network

2:30 p.m. CT – LSU at Ole Miss, CBS

3 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Alabama, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Texas A&M, SEC Network