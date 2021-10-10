Soccer Drops Contest To No. 22 Auburn In Overtime

Auburn, Ala. – Marissa Arias’ overtime goal in the 93rd minute gave No. 22 Auburn a 1-0 victory over LSU on Sunday afternoon at Auburn Soccer Complex. The loss drops to LSU to 8-5-0 (1-5-0 SEC) on the season, and Auburn improved to 10-3-0 (4-2-0 SEC).

Box Score (PDF)

Auburn came out on the attacking front as LSU goalkeeper Mollee Swift was called upon to make three saves in the first 14 minutes of the match. Her second save of the day was a diving denial in the 14th minute that she parried away. LSU only took one shot in the first half, a shot from distance by Maddie Moreau that went over the goal and landed on top of the net.

The Tigers made some adjustments at half and were able to generate a number of chances in the second half of the match. In the 58th minute, Shannon Cooke probed her way into the Auburn half of the pitch from her normal defensive positioning and found Taylor Dobles down the right side of Auburn’s box. Dobles gained possession and sent in a ground cross where Athena Kuehn redirected the ball that forced the first save of the match by Auburn’s goalkeeper, Maddy Prohoska.

The ensuing corner kick for LSU resulted in another chance as a loose ball in the box found its way to Jordan Johnson, and her shot went wide left. Two other chances that almost gave LSU the lead came in the 74th and 85th minutes. Following an LSU free kick taken from near midfield by Swift, Wasila Diwura-Soale charged up and possessed a bouncing ball before lacing it towards the Auburn net. It was close enough to force Prohoska to dive at the attempt, but it sailed just wide right of the net.

Chiara Ritchie-Williams sparked a counter attack in the 85th minute that resulted in a 3-on-2 opportunity for LSU. Ritchie-Williams made it deep into Auburn territory before Auburn’s defense closed on her quickly and forced a slide tackle.

Swift made a total of six saves in the match. Three in the first half, two in the second half, and one in the overtime period before Auburn collected the game winner. Auburn’s golden goal came 2:27 into the first overtime period after a ball was played into the LSU six. Swift came off her line and had a massive collision with Alyssa Malonson who was credited with the assist. The collision resulted in a loose ball coming to Arias’ foot where she put the ball in the back of the wide open net.

Up Next

LSU will travel to Lexington, Ky., for a match against the Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday (Oct. 14). First kick will be at 6 p.m. CT.