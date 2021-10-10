LSU Women's Golf Opens Play at Medinah

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team, after being off for almost a month, now begins a busy stretch to conclude the fall season when they play in the two-day Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah.

The 15-team event will take place at Medinah Country Club, one of the most prominent country clubs in the country located in the Chicago suburbs. Founded in the 1920s by a group of Shriners, Medinah Country Club boasts three world class golf courses, all originally designed by famed golf course architect Tom Bendelow. The Club on other courses has hosted U.S. Open, PGA Championships and other notable professional and amateur events.

The Invitational will be played on Course No. 2 which reopened in 2017.

The LSU women’s golf team, ranked 19th in the latest Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll, is coming off a 10th place finish in the season opener back on Sept. 13-15. Junior Ingrid Lindblad recorded her 15th top 10 finish in the event, shooting 69 in the final round to finish at 2-under 214 and finishing T10.

“After playing our first event, then having this long of break before our second tournament it almost feels like our fall season is starting again,” said LSU head coach Garrett Runion. “We have had time to prepare and are ready to play three tournaments in a row. Everybody that’s been around golf knows about Medinah and its history but nobody on our team has been there before. We are looking forward to getting on the historic grounds and figuring out how to play this challenging course.”

The event will feature a 36-hole shotgun start on Monday with the final 18 holes set for Tuesday morning, also a shotgun start. LSU will begin each of its rounds Monday on holes 7-10.

The par 72 layout will play at 6,159 yards.

LSU will have Lindblad, junior Latanna Stone, sophomore Carla Tejedo Mulet and freshman Elsa Svensson and Alden Wallace. This will be for Wallace, the senior from Shreveport, her first start of the season.

Besides LSU and host Illinois, the field includes Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kent State, Louisville, Maryland, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Purdue, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas Tech and Wisconsin.

Golfstat.com will have live scoring through the tournament.

After the two-day event at Medinah, the Tigers will come home before beginning play in the stoke/match play event at the Stephens Cup in Arkansas (Oct. 18-20) which will be televised by the Golf Channel. The fall schedule concludes with The Ally at Ole Waverly in West Point, Mississippi (Oct. 25-27).