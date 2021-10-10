LSU Men's Golf Beats Alabama, Advances In SEC Match Play

Shoal Creek, Al. – The LSU Men’s Golf team beat Alabama, 3 to 1, in the first round of SEC Match Play on Sunday morning. The Tigers had a 4-1 advantage over Texas A&M midway through the second round when play was suspended due to darkness.

Scoring

Alabama Match – Recap

In the first round against Alabama, Trey Winstead won six holes to finish 3&2 against Tyler Lipscomb and Nicholas Arcement won five holes to finish 4&2 against Jones Free.

Michael Sanders won 1Up against JP Cave on the 19th hole of the day which clinched the Tigers’ win. Cohen Trolio finished All Aquare against Canon Claycomb. Their round was halted at the 16th hole once LSU won the match. Garrett Barber fell to Thomas Ponder who won three holes and finished 3&2.

Texas A&M Match – Update

LSU’s match with Texas A&M will resume at 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. Following the conclusion of the quarterfinal matches, teams will be re-paired for another session of match play.

Midway through the second round, the Tigers are up in four of the matches:

Garrett Barber – 1Up (thru 14)

Trey Winstead – 1Up (thru 14)

Nicholas Arcement – 2Up (thru 12)

Michael Sanders – 6Up (thru 12)

Cohen Trolio – 3Down (thru 12)