Hohmann Falls in Round of 16 of ITA All-Americans

BATON ROUGE—LSU men’s tennis’s Ronald Hohmann fell in the Round of 16 in the ITA All-American on Friday afternoon.

After the sophomore advanced to the Round of 32 earlier in the week, Hohmann faced a familiar opponent from the Tigers 2020 NCAA Championship run in Stanford’s No. 48 Arthur Fery. The tables turned this time around, as Hohmann defeated Fery in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(5).

In the Round of 16, Hohmann took on an SEC foe in No. 86 Ben Shelton from Florida. Shelton defeated Hohmann, 6-3, 6-2, as Shelton went on to win the ITA All-American Championships Singles Title.

Next on the agenda for LSU is the ITA Southern Regionals in Auburn, Alabama on October 14-19.

Results

R32 No. 24 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. No. 48 Arthur Fery (Stanford) 6-3, 7-6(5)

R16 No. 86 Ben Shelton (UF) def. No. 24 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 6-3, 6-2