LSU Men's Golf Travels To Compete In SEC Match Play

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Men’s Golf team will travel to Shoal Creek, Alabama to compete in SEC Match Play for the first time. The three day, 72-hole tournament will be held at Shoal Creek GC starting on Sunday and concluding on Tuesday.

Golfstat.com will have results once matches are final but will not have the hole-by-hole live scoring.

It will be a head-to-head match play tournament with two matches played on Sunday and one match played on Monday and Tuesday. Each team is guaranteed to play a match each day, even if they’re eliminated, and winners remain in the championship bracket for Tuesday’s final match. Shoal Creek GC will play as a par 72 at 7,370 yards.

The Tigers will go up against Alabama in the opening round at 7:50 a.m. on Sunday. The afternoon slate will have predetermined pairings based on who wins/loses the morning matches. If the Tigers win, they will go up against Texas A&M at 1:00 p.m. but if they fall to Alabama, they will go up against the loser of the Florida/South Carolina match at 1:50 p.m.

LSU will go with the starting lineup of senior Michael Sanders, senior Garrett Barber, senior Trey Winstead, sophomore Nicholas Arcement, and freshman Cohen Trolio.

Fall Schedule

LSU started their fall campaign strong with a second-place finish at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate, where in the second round, the team shot the second lowest round in team history at 265. That was followed by a win at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate in the second tournament of the year.

LSU has only played two of three events thus far due to the cancelation of the Scenic City Collegiate. This will be the fourth tournament of five on the schedule for the men’s golf team this fall. Following this event, the Tigers will conclude their fall swing with the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at the Isleworth Golf & CC.

Season/Career Statistics

The Tigers are averaging 281.67 strokes per round this season through two events; LSU has registered under par team scores in four of the six rounds they have played this season. Michael Sanders leads the team in strokes per round at 69.67.