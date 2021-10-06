Volleyball Sweeps Missouri in the PMAC

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Volleyball (6-8, 2-3 SEC) defeated Missouri (3-14, 0-4 SEC) in straight sets Wednesday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. After falling behind early in the first set, LSU dominated the rest of the way to win, 25-22, 25-15, 25-12.

LSU hit a season-high .419 and held Missouri to a .186 hitting percentage. LSU had more kills (47-37) and were able to keep the mistakes to a minimum, recording just 10 total errors to Missouri’s 27. LSU also recorded seven blocks and kept all Mizzou players under 10 kills. The win Wednesday night snaps an LSU 10-match losing streak in head-to-head matches against Missouri.

“We finally stayed with the game plan,” said head coach Fran Flory. “We worked real hard this week offensively to hit the right shots, play above the net and use our strengths, and that is what we did tonight. We have been pretty efficient, but also efficient at scoring for the other team. Missouri made us play clean volleyball and we did that, especially in set two where we scored 22 points. That is a big step from last weekend and how we executed. I could not be prouder of our kids.”

Outside hitter Kylie DeBerg led the way in her first game against her former school, logging 19 kills behind a season-best .444 hitting percentage. She also added two blocks.

Right side Taylor Bannister was efficient as she contributed 11 kills and a .588 hitting percentage, also her highest of the season.

Middle Blocker Whitney Foreman posted seven kills and seven total blocks highlighted by a season-high three solo blocks.

Outside hitter Anna Dixon led Missouri with eight kills, followed by Kaylee Cox and Brynn Carlson’s seven kills each.

Set 1

After LSU had an early 3-2 advantage, Missouri took seven of the next eight points before a Foreman kill made it 9-5 Missouri.

Foreman and DeBerg each had two early kills, but Missouri’s Dixon clocked two kills and two service aces as Missouri led 15-10 at the media timeout.

Following the timeout, LSU won five of the next six points to cut the lead to 16-15. Missouri kept a slight lead until LSU won three straight points to gain the lead.

LSU stayed hot after the timeout and closed the frame on a 6-0 run to win the opening set, 25-22.

Set 2

There were four early ties in the set, but with the score knotted at six, outside hitter Sanaa Dotson and DeBerg each recorded a kill to make it 8-6 in favor of LSU.

After Missouri’s Dixon recorded her second kill of the set to make the count 12-9, LSU fired off three consecutive points to take a 15-9 advantage.

Bannister’s fourth kill of the set made it 19-12 in favor of LSU, and the home team finished the set on a 7-2 run to win the stanza, 25-15.

Set 3

After Missouri scored the first point, LSU exploded for an 8-0 run.

LSU kept their foot on the gas the entire set, taking a 15-4 lead into the media timeout.

Missouri scored four unanswered points to trim the deficit to 15-8 before DeBerg recorded another kill to end its momentum.

With the score at 19-11, LSU closed the door with a 6-1 run and won the set 25-12.

