Shop
Nike Zoom Pegasus 38
Nike Zoom Pegasus 38 $129.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

Ten Tigers Receive NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete Honors

+0
Ten Tigers Receive NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete Honors

BATON ROUGE – Ten LSU softball players were named 2020-21 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Scholar-Athletes.

Aliyah Andrews, Taryn Antoine, Cait Calland, Emilee Casanova, Amanda Doyle, Maribeth Gorsuch, Ali Kilponen, Ali Newland, Taylor Pleasants, and Shelby Wickersham all joined a class of over 8,800 student-athletes to garner this achievement. It is the highest total in the Association’s history and marks the second consecutive year achieving the 8,000-plus plateau. The rankings and honors recognize the academic prowess of softball teams across the Association’s membership categories and individual student-athletes earning a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for the 2020-21 season.

The NCAA Division III led the way with 2,375 student-athletes, followed by NCAA Division I and Division II totaling 1,982 and 1,727 honorees, respectively. High school weighted and High School unweighted earned 832 and 679 distinctions. NAIA amassed 643 student-athletes, while two-year programs totaled 594 recipients.

Calland, Casanova, Kilponen, Newland, Pleasants, and Wickersham will all return for the 2022 season.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Stories

Six With LSU Ties In 2022 La. Sports Hall of Fame Class

Six With LSU Ties In 2022 La. Sports Hall of Fame Class

LSU Softball Releases 2021 Fall Schedule

LSU Softball Releases 2021 Fall Schedule

SEC Releases Softball Conference Schedule

SEC Releases Softball Conference Schedule