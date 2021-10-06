Ten Tigers Receive NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete Honors

BATON ROUGE – Ten LSU softball players were named 2020-21 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Scholar-Athletes.

Aliyah Andrews, Taryn Antoine, Cait Calland, Emilee Casanova, Amanda Doyle, Maribeth Gorsuch, Ali Kilponen, Ali Newland, Taylor Pleasants, and Shelby Wickersham all joined a class of over 8,800 student-athletes to garner this achievement. It is the highest total in the Association’s history and marks the second consecutive year achieving the 8,000-plus plateau. The rankings and honors recognize the academic prowess of softball teams across the Association’s membership categories and individual student-athletes earning a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for the 2020-21 season.

The NCAA Division III led the way with 2,375 student-athletes, followed by NCAA Division I and Division II totaling 1,982 and 1,727 honorees, respectively. High school weighted and High School unweighted earned 832 and 679 distinctions. NAIA amassed 643 student-athletes, while two-year programs totaled 594 recipients.

Calland, Casanova, Kilponen, Newland, Pleasants, and Wickersham will all return for the 2022 season.

