Hohmann Advances to Round of 32 in ITA All-American

TULSA, Okla.– Ronald Hohmann advanced to the Round of 32 on the first day of main draw action at the ITA All-American Championships on Wednesday afternoon.

No. 24 Ronald Hohmann took down No. 105 Francois Musitelli from Kentucky in three sets. He dropped the first set, 3-6, but rolled the rest of the way and clinched the victory, 3-6, 6-3. 6-4.

Hohmann will face No. 48 Arthur Fery of Stanford in the Round of 32 at 10:00 a.m. CT on Thursday.

In doubles, No. 31 Ronald Hohmann and Vlad Lobak fell to the No. 8 duo in the nation in Marcus McDaniel and Andres Martin of Georgia Tech, 6-2, 6-4.

Results

Singles

No. 24 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. No. 105 Francois Musitelli (Kentucky) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

Martin/McDaniel (Georgia Tech) def. Ronald Hohmann/Vlad Lobak (LSU) 6-2, 6-4

Thursday’s Schedule

No. 24 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) v. No. 48 Arthur Fery (Stanford) | 10:00 a.m. CT