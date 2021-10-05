Two Tigers Set For Main Draw of ITA All-American Championships

BATON ROUGE—Ronald Hohmann and Vlad Lobak begin the Main Draw of the ITA All American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the Case Tennis Center on Wednesday, October 6.

The pre-qualifying and qualifying draw wrapped up on Tuesday afternoon where Gabriel Diaz Freire and Vlad Lobak had success in singles. In the pre-qualifying draws, Diaz Freire went a perfect 4-0 to advance to the qualifying draw. He defeated his first three opponents, Kerim Hyatt (UT-Chattanooga), No. 1 Jesper Klov-Nilsson (Oregon), and Sviatoslav Gulin (UTSA), in straight sets to advance to the Round of 32. Diaz Freire advanced to the qualifying draw by taking down Carl Emil Overbeck of California, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In the qualifying draw, Diaz Freire and Vlad Lobak had battles in their respective matches. Diaz Freire fell to Lodewijk Weststrate of USC in his first round match that saw two extended sets, 6-7(4), 6-4, 5-7. Later on Monday, Lobak took down Kento Yamada from UCF, 6-0 4-6 7-6(3). In the Round of 128, Justin Barki of Princeton defeated Lobak, 6-1, 6-4, ending his run to qualifying for the Main Draw.

Lobak’s tournament is not over yet, however, as he and Ronald Hohmann will compete in the Main Doubles Draw starting on Wednesday. Lobak and Hohmann will take on a Georgia Tech duo at 3:00 p.m. CT. Before that kicks off, Hohmann begins his Main Singles Draw against an SEC foe in Francois Musitelli out of Kentucky at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Live video will be featured here, but no word if live stats will be available.

Results

PQ-R256 Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) def. Kerim Hyatt (UT-Chattanooga) 6-4, 6-3

PQ-R128 Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) def. No. 1 Jesper Klov-Nilsson (Oregon) 6-4, 7-5(8)

PQ-R64 Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) def. Sviatoslav Gulin (UTSA) 6-4, 5-1 (ret.)

PQ-R32 Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) def. Carl Emil Overbeck (California) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Q-R128 Lodewijk Weststrate (USC) def. Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) 6-7(4), 6-4, 5-7

Q-R128 Vlad Lobak (LSU) def. Kento Yamada (UCF) 6-0 4-6 7-6(3)

Q-R64 Justin Barki (Princeton) def. Vlad Lobak (LSU) 6-1, 6-4

Wednesday’s Draws

Ronnie Hohmann (LSU) v. Francois Musitelli (Kentucky) | 9:00 a.m. CT

Ronald Hohmann/Vlad Lobak (LSU) v. Martin/ McDaniel (Georgia Tech) | 3:00 p.m. CT