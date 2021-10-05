BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU infielder Kramer Robertson has been named to the postseason travel squad of the St. Louis Cardinals prior to their National League Wild Card Game matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Teams in the MLB playoffs are limited to 26-man active rosters; however, they are also permitted to carry extra players on their travel squads. Robertson would have the opportunity to be called up to the active roster if the Cardinals needed to make a change during the postseason.

St. Louis faces Los Angeles Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium in a single-elimination Wild Card Game. The winner advances to play the San Francisco Giants in a National League Division Series.

Robertson, played at LSU from 2014-17 and received All-America and All-SEC recognition. The Cardinals’ fourth-round draft selection in 2017, he played this season for the Memphis Redbirds – the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate – batting .253 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 homers, 62 RBI, 11 stolen bases and 66 runs scored.

Robertson led LSU to a runners-up finish at the 2017 College World Series as the Tigers’ shortstop, batting .307 (89-for-290) with 18 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 43 RBI, 85 runs and nine stolen bases. He finished No. 1 in the nation in runs scored with 85, and he was No. 5 in the SEC in doubles with 18 and No. 7 in the league in hits with 89.

Robertson batted a team-best .336 (43-for-128) over LSU’s last 30 games in 2017, leading the Tigers to a 25-5 record in that span with six doubles, two triples, four homers, 19 RBI and 38 runs.

He was the 32nd-round draft selection of the Cleveland Indians in 2016, but elected to return to LSU for his senior season.

A product of Midway High School in Waco, Texas, Robertson is the son of legendary women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, who begins her first season as LSU’s head coach next month.