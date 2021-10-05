BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 9:30 p.m. CT Wednesday on Cox Sports Television.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a preview by correspondent Paul Boron of the LSU-Kentucky football game that kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Lexington, Ky.

Boron later provides a profile of first-year swimming and diving coach Rick Bishop, who makes his debut with the Tigers at 10 a.m. CT Saturday when they face Grand Canyon University in the LSU Natatorium.

Tiger Tracks continues with a look at Wasila Diwura-Soale, a native of Ghana who helped lead the LSU soccer team to a Top 25 ranking at the start of the 2021 season.

The show concludes with story on LSU research that explores new water treatment technologies.