LSU Football vs. Florida Game Time Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Oct. 16 game against Florida will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised by either CBS or ESPN, the Southeastern Conference and its network television partners announced on Monday.

LSU (3-2, 1-1 SEC) returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 9, when traveling to Lexington for a 6:39 p.m. CT contest. That game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Tickets are available at LSUtix.net.

ESPN has elected to use its one six-day selection for Oct. 16. The two games being held are Florida at LSU and Auburn at Arkansas. ESPN will have the first selection of these two games and will televise its selection at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN. CBS will televise the game not selected by ESPN at 11 a.m. CT as the first game of its doubleheader. The selection process for the 11 a.m./2:30 p.m. CT CBS doubleheader is as follows: CBS has first selection, then ESPN has selections 2 and 3, CBS has the fourth selection and then the 3 SEC Network games are selected.

SEC Football Network Television Schedule

Oct. 16, 2021

Time – Matchup, Network



* 11 a.m. CT – Florida at LSU* OR Auburn at Arkansas*, ESPN

* 11 a.m. CT – Florida at LSU* OR Auburn at Arkansas*, CBS

11 a.m. CT – Texas A&M at Missouri, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. CT – Kentucky at Georgia, CBS

3 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Alabama at Mississippi State, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at Tennessee, SEC Network

* Network will be decided after games of October 9.