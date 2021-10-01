Shop
Trolio Concludes Play at Sanderson Farms Championship

Jackson, Miss. – LSU men’s golfer Cohen Trolio concluded play at the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship on Friday with a two round score of 2-over 146 (71-75) and did not make the cut for the weekend.

Following a 1-under 71 in his PGA Tour debut in round one, Trolio had one birdie, 13 pars, and four bogeys during his 3-over par 75 in round two on Friday morning. His lone birdie of the day came on his first hole of the day thanks to a 21 foot birdie put on the par 3 10th hole.

LSU alums Sam Burns and Curtis Thompson were in action as well. Burns made the cut with a two-round score of 10-under 134, and Thompson missed the cut at 3-under 141.

The LSU men’s golf team is back in action on October 10-12 for an SEC Match Play in Shoal Creek, Alabama at the Shoal Creek Golf Club.

