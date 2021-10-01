Tigers Send Three to ITA All-American Championships

BATON ROUGE—The LSU men’s tennis team heads on the road for the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, OK., running from October 2 through October 10 at the Michael D. Case Center at the University of Tulsa and the Case Tennis Center in LaFortune Park.

There will be around 400 singles players and 88 doubles teams at the tournament throughout the course of the nine-day event. The pre-qualifying rounds are set to run on October 2 and October 3, followed by the qualifying rounds on October 4-5. The main draw will begin on October 6 and finish on October 10.

LSU will be sending three Tigers to the tournament. Gabriel Diaz Freire will start in the Singles Pre-Qualifying draw, Vlad Lobak will play in the Singles Qualifying draw, No. 24 Ronald Hohmann earned a spot in the singles main draw, and No. 31 Hohmann/Lobak will be in the doubles main draw.

ITA and Tulsa will be providing live scoring and live video which can be found here.

