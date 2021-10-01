McDonald and Stamey Lead The Way For Tigers In Arkansas

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men’s and women’s cross country teams continued their 2021 seasons at the Chile Pepper Festival on Friday, October 1 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The women’s team finished fifth-place with a team score of 191 points in the 5k race and the men’s squad finished sixth-place with a team score of 235 points in the 8k race. Katy-Ann McDonald and Alicia Stamey highlighted the day with finishes in second and sixth with personal-best times of 16:50.5 and 17:07.3.

Final Results

“Proud of how the team competed today,” cross country head coach Houston Franks said. “Thought we were aggressive and ran well for the most part.”

“Katy-Ann and Alicia were awesome for us and provided low scores for the team. I thought both of our teams competed really well, but there are some things we needs to improve on.”

Women’s Recap

McDonald spent much of the race in the top five steadily climbing up the ladder before an explosive finish saw her end the race in second place. The same could be said for Stamey, who gradually rose up the ranks during the race before finishing the race in sixth.

Along with McDonald and Stamey, seven other runners for the Tigers finished with personal-record times. Ashley LaJocies, Lorena Rangel and Sophie Martin round out the rest of the Tigers’ scorers with reads of 17:45.7, 18:10.5, and 18:16.1. The meet was Rangel’s cross country debut where she, along with Martin, saw their first score for the Tigers.

The other Tigers who ended the race with personal-best times were Shanya Luna (18:19.3), Callie Hardy (18:27.2), Gwyneth Hughes (18:54.6) and Haley Day (20:02.0).

Men’s Recap

The top two finishers for the Tigers were Davis Bove (24:48.4) and Eric Coston (24:57.1), who finished 31st and 38th in the 8k race. Jackson Martingayle (25:08.8/46th), Will Dart (25:12.0/49th), and Garrett Hamilton (25:59.0/116th) were the Tigers other scorers for the event.

Up Next

LSU will have another two weeks of practice before travelling to Texas for the Arturo Barrios Invitational on October 16 in Bryan-College Station.

Full Results

Women (5k)

Team – 5th, 191 points

2nd – McDonald, 16:50.5

6th – Stamey, 17:07.3

40th – LaJocies, 17:45.7

71st – Rangel, 18:10.5

76th – Martin, 18:16.1

80th – Luna, 18:19.3

93rd – Hardy, 18:27.2

107th – Broussard, 18:35.7

141st – Hughes, 18:54.6

156th – Martingayle, 19:03.0

246th – Day, 20:02.0

Men (8k)

31st – Bove, 24:48.4

38th – Coston, 24:57.1

46th – Martingayle, 25:08.8

49th – Dart, 25:12.0

116th – Hamilton, 25:59.0

144th – Wallace, 26:18.1