LSU vs. Auburn Gameday Times of Interest
LSU vs. Auburn
Oct. 2, 2021 * 8:10 p.m. CT * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 2
7 a.m. – Parking lots on campus open
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Fast Pass Pre-Verification Stations for Expedited Entry Open at 12 Campus Sites
11 a.m. – LSU SportShop opens
11 a.m. – CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps
• Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Gordy Rush and Ronnie Rantz
2 p.m. – LSU Ticket Office opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
3 p.m. – TJ Ribs Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
3:30-7:30 p.m. – COVID-19 Vaccinations Offered at Maravich Center
3:30 p.m. – Parish County Line performs in TJ Ribs Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
5 p.m. – Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium
6 p.m. – LSU Game Day presented by CST pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
• Hunt Palmer, Garrett Brumfield, Marlon Favorite
6 p.m. – All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium | Seating Chart
• LSU Football Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium | Digital
6 p.m. – Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium | Student Tickets
6:05 p.m. – LSU departs Lod Cook Hotel
6:10 p.m. – LSU arrives at “Victory Hill”
6:15 p.m. – LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with LSU football alumni
6:20 p.m. – LSU arrives at Jeff Boss Locker Room
6:32 p.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland marches down “Victory Hill”
7:30 p.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
7:48 p.m. – SOCOM Para-Commando parachute into Tiger Stadium with game ball
7:54 p.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
7:58 p.m. – Alma Mater and National Anthem
8:04:30 p.m. – LSU Intro Video
8:06 p.m. – LSU takes the field
8:06:30 p.m. – Guest Captains Presentation at midfield
• Troy Twillie, Anthony Johnson, Tharold Simon, Rudy Niswanger
8:07 p.m. – Auburn takes the field
8:07 p.m. – Coin toss at midfield
8:10 p.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. Auburn on ESPN
1st Half Presentations:
Geaux Hero
LSU’s Summer Olympians
LSU’s 2020-21 SEC and NCAA Individual Champions
LSU’s 2021 NCAA Men’s Track and Field National Champions
Halftime:
Golden Band from Tigerland Performs
Auburn Band Performs
Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
• www.twitter.com/LSUfootball
• www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
• www.instagram.com/LSUfootball
Coach Orgeron Post-Game Press Conference (approximately 15 minutes after game):
www.YouTube.com/lsusports
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball