LSU vs. Auburn Gameday Times of Interest

LSU vs. Auburn

Oct. 2, 2021 * 8:10 p.m. CT * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN



Saturday, Oct. 2

7 a.m. – Parking lots on campus open

10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Fast Pass Pre-Verification Stations for Expedited Entry Open at 12 Campus Sites

11 a.m. – LSU SportShop opens

11 a.m. – CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps

• Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Gordy Rush and Ronnie Rantz

2 p.m. – LSU Ticket Office opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

3 p.m. – TJ Ribs Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

3:30-7:30 p.m. – COVID-19 Vaccinations Offered at Maravich Center

3:30 p.m. – Parish County Line performs in TJ Ribs Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

5 p.m. – Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium

6 p.m. – LSU Game Day presented by CST pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

• Hunt Palmer, Garrett Brumfield, Marlon Favorite

6 p.m. – All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium | Seating Chart

• LSU Football Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium | Digital

6 p.m. – Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium | Student Tickets

6:05 p.m. – LSU departs Lod Cook Hotel

6:10 p.m. – LSU arrives at “Victory Hill”

6:15 p.m. – LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with LSU football alumni

6:20 p.m. – LSU arrives at Jeff Boss Locker Room

6:32 p.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland marches down “Victory Hill”

7:30 p.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush

• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App

7:48 p.m. – SOCOM Para-Commando parachute into Tiger Stadium with game ball

7:54 p.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

7:58 p.m. – Alma Mater and National Anthem

8:04:30 p.m. – LSU Intro Video

8:06 p.m. – LSU takes the field

8:06:30 p.m. – Guest Captains Presentation at midfield

• Troy Twillie, Anthony Johnson, Tharold Simon, Rudy Niswanger

8:07 p.m. – Auburn takes the field

8:07 p.m. – Coin toss at midfield

8:10 p.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. Auburn on ESPN

1st Half Presentations:

Geaux Hero

LSU’s Summer Olympians

LSU’s 2020-21 SEC and NCAA Individual Champions

LSU’s 2021 NCAA Men’s Track and Field National Champions

Halftime:

Golden Band from Tigerland Performs

Auburn Band Performs

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:

• www.twitter.com/LSUfootball

• www.facebook.com/LSUfootball

• www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

Coach Orgeron Post-Game Press Conference (approximately 15 minutes after game):

www.YouTube.com/lsusports

www.facebook.com/LSUfootball