Fan Reminders for Saturday Night in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE – The largest crowd to see in game in Tiger Stadium in nearly two years will be on hand Saturday night when LSU hosts 22nd-ranked Auburn in Death Valley.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT and there are a limited number of tickets available at www.LSUtix.net. The game will be televised on ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network starting at 6 p.m.

With such a large crowd expected for the game as well as tailgating on campus, fans are encouraged to arrive early. The best routes to reserved parking lots as well as free parking can be found at LSUSports.net/gameday.

Here are some key reminders when coming to campus on Saturday: