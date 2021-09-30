Fan Reminders for Saturday Night in Death Valley
BATON ROUGE – The largest crowd to see in game in Tiger Stadium in nearly two years will be on hand Saturday night when LSU hosts 22nd-ranked Auburn in Death Valley.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT and there are a limited number of tickets available at www.LSUtix.net. The game will be televised on ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network starting at 6 p.m.
With such a large crowd expected for the game as well as tailgating on campus, fans are encouraged to arrive early. The best routes to reserved parking lots as well as free parking can be found at LSUSports.net/gameday.
Here are some key reminders when coming to campus on Saturday:
Pregame Traffic & Parking
Traffic
Fans should plan to arrive on campus earlier than normal and should expect, and be prepared for, heavy traffic all day around campus, with peak times expected between 4 and 5 p.m.
LSU officials ask fans for patience and to plan ahead for the best routes and parking using LSUsports.net/parking and the Waze app. The Waze app is updated in real-time as conditions change and will include restricted on-campus streets, parking lot availability, proper parking lot entrances, and the best route to the desired parking location.
Fans should also have their parking pass readily available and visible to assist officers in directing to the appropriate parking lots. Fans are also encouraged to call the LSU Guest Services at 225.578.4085 with any parking or traffic questions or issues before arriving on campus.
Parking Reminders
Parking lots open at 7 a.m. on Saturday. There are many free lots available on the south side of campus – Old Front Nine, Lot 413, Hayfield Lot, Golf Course, Gourrier South and Levee South.
Fans should be aware that most parking lots will permit vehicles to exit in only one direction after the game. Fans should use the LSUsports.net/parking website to identify those restrictions for parking lots to ensure they are heading in the desired direction postgame.
COVID-19 Protocols
New for 2021, fans must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test for entrance into Tiger Stadium.
LSU Athletics will offer limited gameday COVID-19 testing on Saturday, October 2 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Only guests who are registered will be allowed to participate in gameday testing. The cost for gameday testing is $35 and is paid during the registration process. Only guests who pre-register at LSUCovidTesting.com will be able to participate in gameday testing.
Fast Pass
Guests who wish to enter LSU’s home contest against Auburn on October 2 faster can get a fast pass wristband from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at multiple sites across campus. This optional fast pass pre-verification will be offered at 12 sites on campus sites from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ahead of the 8 p.m. kickoff. In addition to these 12 sites, mobile teams will be available across campus to verify proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to kickoff. For more information, visit LSUsports.net/covid19.
Masks Policies
Fans are reminded that masks are required in the indoor areas of Tiger Stadium and recommended to be used when in high congested areas such as areas on the concourse, concession stands and restrooms.
Masks are encouraged for children younger than five and required for children ages 5 to 11 in all areas of Tiger Stadium.
Concessions
Due to significant staffing challenges, LSU appreciates your patience when purchasing items at concessions stands in Tiger Stadium.
Staffing shortages seen across the country have been made worse in Louisiana by the effects of Hurricane Ida, and LSU is doing all it can to increase staffing at concession stands as we strive to provide the best gameday experience in Tiger Stadium.
Postgame Recommendations
When leaving campus, fans should follow the direction of law enforcement as they are in position to get vehicles moving away from campus in the quickest manner possible.
Waze app directions located at LSUsports.net/gameday will help assist fans on their way home. Fans should expect and prepare for heavy traffic exiting parking lots. Once off campus, the goal of traffic control is to keep traffic moving and to get the majority of the fans to the interstate as quickly as possible, not to specific neighborhoods.
Fan are encouraged to adjust their driving habits to keep traffic moving in one direction, and to avoid unnecessary left turns and U-turns which can result in adding to congestion rather than getting to a desired destination quicker. The shortest route is not always going to be the quickest route home.
Fans who are moving south and east from campus, as an example, are encouraged to stay on the main roads of Burbank, Nicholson or River Road until they reach Bluebonnet Blvd or Siegen Lane, where traffic congestion will ease significantly toward the interstate. As traffic thins out, fans may then utilize the interstate system to backtrack and get to their final destination within the city. This approach can greatly reduce commute times compared to taking a left or U-turn along those main arteries onto other surface streets with heavy and sometimes heavier congestion.
13th Gate Now Open
The 13th Gate is now open in downtown Baton Rouge, which could add to the traffic congestion north of campus on Saturday night following the game.
Counterfeit Tickets
Fans should beware of counterfeit tickets which are common for major sporting events such as Saturday’s game between LSU and Auburn. Fans should only purchase tickets from family or close personal friends or through StubHub, which is the official marketplace of LSU Athletics. Tickets can also be authenticated by taking them to the LSU Ticket Office.
Elevators
With the largest crowd of the year expected for Saturday, fans that take elevators to their seats in Tiger Stadium should plan to arrive earlier than usual to the stadium in order to avoid lines at the elevators. Gates to the general seating areas in Tiger Stadium open at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Special Presentations
The following is a list of other highlights that will take place at the LSU-Auburn game:
- The SOCOM ParaCommandos will parachute the game ball into Tiger Stadium during pregame ceremonies on Saturday.
- Team and Individual Champions will be recognized throughout the second quarter
- LSU’s Men’s Track and Field National Championship team
- SEC and NCAA Individual Champions
- LSU Tigers who participated in the Summer Olympics