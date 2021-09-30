Cross Country Named BASF Team of the Month

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU women’s and men’s cross country teams were named the BASF Team(s) of the Month for September.

Both teams opened up their 2021 season with wins at the LSU Invitational on September 17 at University Club. The women’s team won with a team score of 18 points, and the men’s squad took first with 21 team points. Katy-Ann McDonald won the second individual title of her cross country career with a winning 5k time of 17:56.75. For a full recap of the opening meet of the season, visit lsusports.net.

LSU cross country is back in action on Friday, October 1, at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

About BASF

As the world’s largest chemical company, BASF’s manufacturing presence in Louisiana includes operations in Geismar, Zachary, and Vidalia, with nearly 2,000 employees and contractors in the state. For more information about careers at BASF, visit basf.com.