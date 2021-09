Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU soccer team was named a recipient of the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 academic year on September 24.

The award is given to teams across the NCAA that possess a cumulative team GPA of 3.00 or higher each academic year.

A total of 608 soccer teams (224 men, 384 women) were recognized by the United Soccer Coaches organization.