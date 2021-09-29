LSU Women’s Basketball Scheduled For 10 Televised Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conferences announced Wednesday that the LSU Women’s Basketball team will be featured on 10 televised games throughout the season. All of LSU’s home games and SEC road games will be streamed on the SEC Network + as well.

Full LSU Women’s Basketball Schedule

Season tickets are still available for the upcoming season which will tip-off when LSU hosts Nicholls at 11 a.m. CT on November 9. Fans are also encouraged to join the Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball, to help the Tigers succeed on and off the court.

The Tigers will have two exhibition games which will both be free for fans to attend. LSU is scheduled to host Langston on October 30 at 2 p.m. and Loyola on November 4 at 6 p.m.

LSU’s first televised game of the season will be on ESPN2 when the Tigers host Iowa State for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge December 2 at 8 p.m. CT. LSU’s only other non-conference game to be televised will be on December 15, hosting Alcorn State at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Eight of LSU’s televised games will come during SEC play with the first scheduled for January 9 at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network when the Tigers travel to Auburn. LSU will play on the SEC Network when it hosts Vanderbilt on January 16 at noon.

When LSU travels to Arkansas to face the Razorbacks on January 27 at 7:30 p.m., that will start a run in which the Tigers will have four consecutive games on the SEC Network. LSU will host Kentucky on January 30 at 1 p.m., travel to Ole Miss on February 7 at 6 p.m. for the only televised game that Monday night and conclude the streak of SEC Network games when it hosts Georgia on February 10 at 7:30 p.m.

After a two-game television hiatus the Tigers will host Florida at 3 p.m. on February 20 on the SEC Network.

LSU’s final regular season game at Tennessee on February 27 is a network flex game that will either be televised on ESPN2 or the SEC Network at 1 p.m.