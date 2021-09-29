Shop
Football

Hey Fightin' Podcast: It Will Be Saturday Night in Death Valley

Plus, hear from All-American kicker Cade York on what it takes to knock 'em in from 50 yards out

by Cody Worsham, Digital Media Reporter
On this week’s episode of Hey Fightin’ Podcast, we look ahead to LSU’s clash with Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night at 8 p.m. (26:07)

Before that, we look back at LSU’s first four games, grade out the performances, and look for signs of improvement (0:14)

At the end of the show, we take your questions on TJ Finley and Max Johnson and recall fond memories from wins over Auburn that awake in our hearts a tender glow (1:05:07).

And somewhere in the middle, Hester talks to Cade York about his best kicks in purple and gold, how he learned to cope with failure, and then pretty much just stopped failing by making every kick that has left his foot for the last two and a half seasons (47:18).

