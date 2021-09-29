Freshman Cohen Trolio To Make PGA Tour Debut

Baton Rouge, La. – True freshman Cohen Trolio will make his PGA Tour debut, as an amateur, in the Sanderson Farms Championship beginning on Sept. 30 and concluding on Oct. 3. The four-day, 72-hole tournament will be held at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

Trolio will be playing in the first two rounds, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. He will tee off on Thursday from the first tee at 1:50 p.m. CT, paired with Joseph Bramlett and Alex Smalley. Trolio will play with the same grouping for his tee time on Friday morning at 8:55 a.m. CT.

The course plays as a par 72 at a yardage of 7,461 and there will be a cut after the first two days of the tournament. Fans can watch the first two rounds on PGA Tour Live from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT and on the Golf Channel from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CT every day of the tournament.

Trolio’s exemption into the tournament comes from winning the Mississippi State Amateur at Mossy Oak Golf Course in June. He finished each round under par, 65-67-68-69, to finish at 19-under 269 for the tournament.

Through six rounds of collegiate play at LSU this season, Trolio is averaging 71.5 strokes per round. His lowest round of his young collegiate career is 67 and his highest finish is 11th.

Former LSU men’s golfers Sam Burns and Curtis Thompson will also be in the field this weekend.

Visit pgatour.com for the most up-to-date information.