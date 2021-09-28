BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday on Cox Sports Television. A replay of the show will air at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a preview by correspondent Paul Boron of the LSU-Auburn football game that kicks off at 8 p.m. CT Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Boron later provides a profile of former LSU beach volleyball stars Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss, who are off to a great start in their professionals careers.

Tiger Tracks also includes highlights of the football team’s win over Mississippi State last Saturday in Starkville, Miss.

The show concludes with a look at how LSU researchers are working to protect public health from mosquito-borne illnesses.