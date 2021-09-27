LSU at Kentucky to Kickoff in Primetime on Oct. 9

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s road game at Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 9 will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. ET) and will be televised by the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference and its network television partners announced on Monday.

LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 2, when Auburn travels to Tiger Stadium for an 8 p.m. CT contest. That game will be televised on ESPN.

Tickets are available at LSUtix.net.

SEC Football Network Television Schedule

Oct. 9, 2021

Time – Matchup, Network

11 a.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Florida, SEC Network

11 a.m. CT – South Carolina at Tennessee, ESPN2

* 11 a.m. CT – Arkansas at Ole Miss OR Georgia at Auburn, ESPN

* 2:30 p.m. CT – Arkansas at Ole Miss OR Georgia at Auburn, CBS

3 p.m. CT – North Texas at Missouri, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – LSU at Kentucky, SEC Network

7 p.m. CT – Alabama at Texas A&M, CBS

* October 9 is a 2:30 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. CT CBS doubleheader. CBS has elected to use a six-day selection for the CBS game at 2:30 p.m. CT. The two games being held are Arkansas at Ole Miss and Georgia at Auburn. The game selected by CBS will be televised at 2:30 p.m. CT and the other game will be televised by ESPN at 11 a.m. CT. Game time and network will be decided after games of October 2.