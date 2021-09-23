SEC Releases Softball Conference Schedule

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference announced the 24-game conference schedule for the 2022 softball season Thursday morning.

The schedule for the LSU softball team features four series played at Tiger Park and the other series played on the road.

The schedule is subject to change, including some series moving to Mondays. Game times and a television schedule will be released at a later date.

The Tigers will host Alabama on March 11-13 to open conference play. The Tigers’ first road series will be at Arkansas March 25-27 in Fayetteville, Ark.

LSU will return home for a series against Kentucky April 1-3, and then head to College Station, Texas to challenge Texas A&M April 8-10.

South Carolina will make the trip to Baton Rouge April 15-17, and the Tigers will hit the road again to take on Georgia in Athens, Ga. April 22-24.

LSU’s final home series will be April 29-May 1 against Florida and the final series of the regular season will be at Mississippi State May 6-8 in Starkville, Miss.

The SEC Tournament will be held May 10-14 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesvile, Fla.

