Fowles Named AP WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

Former LSU Women’s Basketball player and current Minnesota Lynx star Sylvia Fowles earned WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and was named Second Team All-WNBA by the Associated Press on Wednesday.

This is the sixth year that the AP has awarded a WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. Since the award’s origin in 2016, Fowles has earned half of the honors now with her third AP Defensive Player of the Year title.

The 35 year old Fowles finished the regular season with a league-high 8.0 defensive rebounds per game (10.1 total RPG, 2nd highest in the WNBA) as well as career-high 1.8 steals per game and 1.8 blocks per game, also the second highest mark in the WNBA. The center also averaged the second most points per game for the Lynx at 16.0 and dished out 1.4 assists per game during the regular season.

A member of the U.S. Women’s Basketball team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Fowles has played a crucial role in Minnesota’s success this season. She helped lead the Lynx to a 22-10 regular season record and the No. 3 seed in the WNBA Playoffs, earning a first-round bye. A two-time WNBA Champions with Minnesota, Fowles is looking to earn her third championship ring this playoffs.

Thursday night will feature two matchups that will determine who Fowles and the Lynx will play during the second round. No. 5 Phoenix will face No. 8 New York and No. 6 Chicago will face No. 7 Dallas in the single-elimination first round. Minnesota will face the lower seed that advances out of those two games in the second round which will also be single-elimination.