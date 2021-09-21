Soccer Is No. 5 In United Soccer Coaches Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – For the fifth straight week LSU soccer has moved up in the national rankings; the Tigers check in at No. 5 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches top 25 poll.

LSU’s lone contest last week saw the Tigers pick up a 2-0 SEC win over Mississippi State in front of a school record crowd of 3,021 fans. The Tigers made the most of the momentous crowd and scored two first half goals en route to their eighth straight victory of the season. LSU has a record of 8-0-0 this season.

The win also moved LSU’s current win streak that dates back to the spring of 2021 to 11 for the longest active streak in the NCAA. The Tigers take on Ole Miss Thursday night in Oxford at 6 p.m. CT, and then they welcome Georgia to Baton Rouge for an 11 a.m. contest on Sunday (Sept. 26).

The No. 5 national ranking is the highest in LSU history and LSU is one of six remaining teams in the NCAA this season to win all of their matches.

2021 Rankings for LSU

August 24 – RV

August 31 – No. 17

September 7 – No. 7

September 14 – No. 6

September 21 – No. 5