LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday on Cox Sports Television.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a preview by correspondent Paul Boron of the LSU-Mississippi State football game that kicks off at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in Starkville, Miss.

Boron later provides a profile of kickers Avery Atkins and Cade York, who combine to give LSU the best special teams combination in college football.

Tiger Tracks continues with a highlights of the fifth-ranked soccer team’s win over Mississippi State before a record-breaking crowd at the LSU Soccer Complex.

The show concludes with a message from LSU President William F. Tate about the university’s COVID vaccination status.