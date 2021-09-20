Men's Tennis Wraps Up Two-Tournament Weekend

BATON ROUGE—The LSU men’s tennis team wrapped up the Milwaukee Classic and the Alabama Four-In-The-Fall on Sunday afternoon.

Junior Boris Kolzov and sophomore Ronald Hohmann participated in the Milwaukee Classic and the other eight Tigers traveled to Alabama.

Milwaukee Classic

In Milwaukee, Ronald Hohmann was the No. 1 seed in the men’s singles draw and took on Stefan Dragovi from Marquette. Hohmann went to a tiebreak in the first set, but rolled in the second to advance to the Round of 16, 7-6(5), 6-3. In the Round of 16, Hohmann took on Brian Shi from Harvard. Hohmann fell to Shi in a three-set match, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6. Boris Kozlov was on the opposite end of the bracket and took on Michigan State’s Carson Gates in round one. A back-and-forth match, but after winning two tiebreaks, Kozkov advanced to the Round of 16, 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(5). In the next round, he faced the No. 3 seed from Harvard, Henry Von der Schulenburg. Kozlov was defeated, 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, Hohmann and Kozlov were the No. 1 seeded duo in the tournament. In the first round, they took on USC’s Westrate and Makk. They rolled over the Trojan duo, 6-4. In the quarterfinals, they found themselves down early against Jachuck/Shi from Harvard. Hohmann and Kozlov couldn’t recover as they were defeated, 6-3.

Alabama Four-In-The-Fall

Benjamin Ambrosio, Dakotah Bobo, Will Cubitt, Gabriel Diaz Friere, Joao Graca, Ben Koch, Vlad Lobak, and Nick Watson took the stage in Alabama to take on Alabama, Memphis, and Princeton. On Day one, the Tigers faced Princeton. LSU saw four matches go their way: three in doubles and one in singles. In doubles, duos Ambrosio/Cubitt, Koch/Bobo, and Lobak/Watson took home victories. In singles, Joao Graca took home the first LSU singles win of the year.

On day two, the Tigers faced Alabama and the results were similar to day one: three doubles wins and one single win. Koch/Bobo and Ambrosio/Cubitt improved to 2-0 in the weekend and Graca/Gabriel Diaz Freire picked up their first duo win of the tournament. In singles, Ben Koch picked up the lone LSU win.

Sunday, LSU faced Memphis. Bobo/Koch and Ambrosio/Cubitt improved to a perfect 3-0 throughout the tournament, a promising sign for the Tigers. In singles, graduate-transfer Vlad Lobak picked up his first singles win at LSU.

Milwaukee Classic Results

R32 No. 1 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. Stefan Dragovi (Marquette) 7-6(5), 6-3

R16 Brian Shi (Harvard) def. No. 1 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

R32 Boris Kozlov (LSU) def. Carson Gates (Michigan State) 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(5)

R16 No. 3 Henry Von der Schulenburg (Harvard) def. Boris Kozlov (LSU) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles R16 No. 1 Ronald Hohmann/Boris Kozlov def. Westrate/Makk (USC) 6-4

QF Jachuck/Shi (Harvard) def. No. 1 Ronald Hohmann/Boris Kozlov (LSU) 6-3

Alabama Four-In-The-Fall Results

Day 1 Karl Poling (Princeton) def. Vlad Lobak (LSU) 6-1, 6-4

Damian Rodriguez (Princeton) def. Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) 6-3, 6-1

Joao Graca (LSU) def. Thomas Bosancic (Princeton) 6-3, 6-3

Bill Duo (Princeton) def. Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (3-7), 6-2

Filippos Astreinidis (Princeton) def. Dakotah Bobo (LSU) 6-3, 6-3

Matthew Bosancic (Princeton) def. Ben Koch (LSU) 7-6 (7-3), 6-1

Ben Smith (Princeton) def. Nick Watson (LSU) 6-2, 6-3

Aidan Mahoney (Princeton) def. Will Cubitt (LSU) 6-2, 6-0

Day 2 Joao Ferreira (Alabama) def. Vlad Lobak (LSU) 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (1-7), 1-0 (10-5)

Juan Martin (Alabama) def. Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) 7-5, 6-1

Filip Planinsek (Alabama) def. Joao Graca (LSU) 7-5, 5-2, retired

German Samofalov (Alabama) def. Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) 6-0, 6-1

Enzo Aguiard (Alabama) def. Dakotah Bobo (LSU) 6-2, 6-1

Ben Koch (LSU) def. Rudi Christiansen (Alabama) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6)

Patrick Kaukovalta (Alabama) def. Nick Watson (LSU) 6-1, 6-4

Zach Foster (Alabama) def. Will Cubitt (LSU) 6-0, 6-0

Day 3 Oscar Cutting (Memphis) def. Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) 6-2, 6-4

Vlad Lobak (LSU) def. Jeremy Taylor (Memphis) 7-5, 6-4

David Stevenson (Memphis) def. Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5)

Pau Fanlo (Memphis) def. Ben Koch (LSU) 6-4, 6-2

Harry Rock (Memphis) def. Dakotah Bobo (LSU) 6-3, 6-1

Sam Edgar (Memphis) def. Nick Watson (LSU) 6-1, 6-2

Pablo Alemany Malea (Memphis) def. Will Cubitt (LSU) 6-1, 6-2

Day 1 Doubles Karl Poling/Damian Rodriguez (Princeton) def. Gabriel Diaz Freire/Joao Graca (LSU) 6-4

Vlad Lobak/Nick Watson (LSU) def. Matthew Bosancic/Thomas Bosancic (Princeton) 7-6 (7-4)

Ben Koch/Dakotah Bobo (LSU) def. Bill Duo/Ben Smith (Princeton) 6-3

Benjamin Ambrosio/Will Cubitt (LSU) def. Filippos Astreinidis/Aidan Mahoney (Princeton) 6-3

Day 2 Joao Graca/Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) def. Enzo Aguiard/Filip Planinsek (Alabama) 6-4

Patrick Kaukovalta/German Samofalov (Alabama) def. Vlad Lobak/Nick Watson (LSU) 6-1

Ben Koch/Dakotah Bobo (LSU) def. Joao Ferreira/Juan Martin (Alabama) 6-3

Benjamin Ambrosio/Will Cubitt (LSU) def. Rudi Christiansen/Zach Foster (Alabama) 6-4

Day 3 David Stevenson/Oscar Cutting (Memphis) def. Vlad Lobak/Nick Watson (LSU) 7-5

Ben Koch/Dakotah Bobo (LSU) def. Jeremy Taylor/Pau Fanlo (Memphis) 6-4

Benjamin Ambrosio/Will Cubitt (LSU) def. Sam Edgar/Pablo Alemany Malea (Memphis) 6-1