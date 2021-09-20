Men’s Golf Tournament Cancelled Due To Weather

Ooltewah, Tenn. – The 2021 Scenic City Collegiate was called off Monday morning due to heavy rain in the southeast portion of Tennessee at the Honors Course in Ooltewah.

Overnight rains before Monday morning’s scheduled first round delayed the start time initially by two hours. The players were warming up and getting ready for the delayed tee time of 9 a.m. CT when a cell moved into the area to further delay things. The storm cell stayed in the area further saturating the grounds. With no chances of completing 18 holes today and more possible weather Tuesday, the decision was made to cancel the event.

LSU’s next tournament will SEC Match Play October 10-12 in Shoal Creek, Alabama.