Football

LSU vs. Auburn to Kickoff in Primetime

by Michael Bonnette
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 2 will kickoff at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

LSU’s last 8 p.m. kickoff in Tiger Stadium came in 2018 when the Tigers beat Ole Miss, 45-16, on September 29. That game was also televised on ESPN.

It will be the first nighttime kickoff for LSU and Auburn in Tiger Stadium since 2013 when LSU posted a 35-21 win on September 21.

LSU (2-1) returns to action on Saturday when the Tigers travel to Starkville for an 11 a.m. contest against Mississippi State (2-1). Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN.

Tickets are available at LSUtix.net.

SEC Football Network Television Schedule
Oct. 2, 2021

Time – Matchup, Network
11 a.m. CT – Tennessee at Missouri, SEC Network
11 a.m. CT – Arkansas at Georgia, ESPN
2:30 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at Alabama, CBS
2:30 p.m. CT – Troy at South Carolina, SEC Network
* 5 p.m. CT – Florida at Kentucky OR Mississippi State at Texas A&M, ESPN
* 6 p.m. CT – Florida at Kentucky OR Mississippi State at Texas A&M, SEC Network
6:30 p.m. CT – UConn at Vanderbilt, ESPNU
8 p.m. CT – Auburn at LSU, ESPN

* Game Time and Network will be decided after games of September 25

