Shop
Nike Zoom Pegasus 38
Nike Zoom Pegasus 38 $129.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Athletics

Enter Dudley DeBosier's 'Travel Like A Tiger' Sweepstakes

Enter to Win +0
Enter Dudley DeBosier's 'Travel Like A Tiger' Sweepstakes

BATON ROUGE — LSU Athletics and Dudley DeBosier have partnered to provide one lucky fan an experience of a lifetime to Travel Like a Tiger.

The winner of the Dudley DeBosier “Travel Like a Tiger” sweepstakes will receive two (2) seats on an LSU Football charter to Kentucky for the LSU at Kentucky game.

Enter for your chance to win at www.dudleydebosier.com.

The “Travel Like a Tiger” sweepstakes for the LSU Football game against Kentucky will include two (2) seats on a team plane, two (2) game tickets, one (1) hotel room for two (2), dinner for two (2) in Lexington and access to the LSU Sports Properties pregame VIP tailgate.

Entry to the sweepstakes is open until Sept. 22, and the winner will be randomly selected, contacted, and announced on Dudley DeBosier’s Facebook page on Sept. 24.

Related Stories

Caesars Named Official Sportsbook of LSU Athletics

Caesars Named Official Sportsbook of LSU Athletics

Tiger Tracks This Week on CST

Tiger Tracks This Week on CST

This Week: Preview of the LSU-Central Michigan football game; highlights of the Tigers’ win over McNeese in Tiger Stadium; a look at the sixth-ranked LSU soccer team; and Dr. Catherine O’Neal discusses COVID-19 vaccines.
Tiger Stadium Tour + Walk-On's Gift Card Giveaway

Tiger Stadium Tour + Walk-On's Gift Card Giveaway