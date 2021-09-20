Enter Dudley DeBosier's 'Travel Like A Tiger' Sweepstakes

BATON ROUGE — LSU Athletics and Dudley DeBosier have partnered to provide one lucky fan an experience of a lifetime to Travel Like a Tiger.

The winner of the Dudley DeBosier “Travel Like a Tiger” sweepstakes will receive two (2) seats on an LSU Football charter to Kentucky for the LSU at Kentucky game.

Enter for your chance to win at www.dudleydebosier.com.

The “Travel Like a Tiger” sweepstakes for the LSU Football game against Kentucky will include two (2) seats on a team plane, two (2) game tickets, one (1) hotel room for two (2), dinner for two (2) in Lexington and access to the LSU Sports Properties pregame VIP tailgate.

Entry to the sweepstakes is open until Sept. 22, and the winner will be randomly selected, contacted, and announced on Dudley DeBosier’s Facebook page on Sept. 24.