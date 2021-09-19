LSU Men's Golf Travels to Tennessee for Scenic City Collegiate

Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 24 ranked LSU Men’s Golf team will travel to Ooltewah, Tennessee to play the Scenic City Collegiate. The two-day, 54-hole tournament will be held at the Honors Course and will conclude on Tuesday.

Live Scoring

It will be the traditional play five, count four format for the Tigers. It will be a shotgun start at 7:00 a.m. CT on Monday. They will play 36 holes continuously on the first day for rounds one and two and conclude with round three on Tuesday. The Honors Course will play as a par 72 at 7,290 yards.

LSU will go with the starting lineup of senior Garrett Barber, senior Michael Sanders, sophomore Nicholas Arcement, sophomore Drew Doyle, and freshman Cohen Trolio.

LSU will be one of 15 teams in the field. The Tigers will go up against Chattanooga, UAB, Augusta, Clemson, ETSU, Georgia, Kennesaw State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, UNCG, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.

Fall Schedule

LSU Started their fall campaign strong with a second-place finish at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate, where in the second round, the team shot the second lowest round in team history at 265. That was followed by a win at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate in the second tournament of the year.

This will be the third tournament of five on the schedule for the men’s golf team this fall. Following this event, the Tigers will travel to Shoal Creek CG for SEC Match Play then conclude their fall schedule with the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at the Isleworth Golf & CC.

Season/Career Statistics

The Tigers are averaging 281.67 strokes per round this season through two events; LSU has registered under par team scores in four of the six rounds they have played this season. Michael Sanders leads the team in strokes per round at 69.67.