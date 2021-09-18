LSU Dominates Central Michigan, 49-21

BATON ROUGE — Max Johnson tossed five touchdown passes and the Tigers defense continued to show improvement, as LSU defeated Central Michigan, 49-21, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

Johnson, who played only 2 1/2 quarters, finished 26-of-35 passing for 372 yards with five touchdowns and an interception. The sophomore has thrown for at least three TD’s in the first five starts in his career, a first by an LSU player.

LSU, which started three true freshman receivers, spread the ball around to eight different players including freshman Deion Smith whose coming-out party included five catches for 135 yards and LSU’s first two offensive touchdowns.

Freshman end Jack Bech added career-bests of five catches for 81 yards with a one-handed 20-yard TD reception, while sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte had a game-high six grabs for 44 yards including a 2-yard TD.

Freshman Corey Kiner paved the way on the ground for the Tigers, rushing 12 times for 74 yards with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Defensively, LSU defensive end Andre Anthony picked up a fumble and scored with a 33-yard return in for LSU’s second touchdown of the contest with 10:05 left in the first quarter. The Tigers had 15 tackles for loss including five sacks and an interception by safety Major Burns .

Central Michigan’s scores came on 78-yard touchdown reception with 25 seconds left in the first quarter on a busted coverage, a 20-yard interception return and an 18-yard pass with 10:47 left in the contest.

LSU outgained Central Michigan, 484-284 – 117 of CMU’s yards were gained in the fourth quarter when most Tigers starters gave way to reserves.

LSU (2-1) opens Southeastern Conference play on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. CT when the Tigers travel to Starkville to face Mississippi State. The game will be televised by ESPN, with pregame on the LSU Sports Radio Network starts at 9 a.m.