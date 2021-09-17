LSU vs. Central Michigan Gameday Times of Interest
LSU vs Central Michigan
September 18, 2021 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * SEC Network
Saturday, September 18
7 a.m. Parking lots on campus open
9 a.m. LSU SportShop opens
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fast Pass Pre-Verification Stations for Expedited Entry Open at 12 Campus Sites
11 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps
• Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Gordy Rush and Ronnie Rantz
12:30 p.m. LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
1:30 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
2-5 p.m. COVID-19 Vaccinations Offered at Maravich Center
2 p.m. After 8 performs in TJ Ribs Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
3:30 p.m. Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium
4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by CST pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
• Hunt Palmer, Garrett Brumfield, Marlon Favorite
4:30 p.m. All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium
• LSU Football Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium
4:30 p.m. Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium
4:40 p.m. LSU departs Lod Cook Hotel
4:45 p.m. LSU arrives at “Victory Hill”
4:49 p.m. LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with LSU football alumni
4:54 p.m. LSU arrives at Jeff Boss Locker Room
5:01 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland marches down “Victory Hill”
6:00 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
6:21 p.m. Guest Captains Presentation at midfield
• Jacob Hester, Bennie Logan, Christian LaCouture
6:22 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
6:26 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem
6:33:30 p.m. LSU Intro Video
6:35 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:36 p.m. Central Michigan takes the field
6:36 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:39 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Central Michigan on SEC Network
Halftime:
Golden Band from Tigerland Performs
LSU 3.0 GPA student-athletes recognized
Be sure to check out the following items on LSUsports.net
• 6:39 p.m. Live stats of LSU-Central Michigan game
www.LSUstats.com
Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
• www.twitter.com/LSUfootball
• www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
• www.instagram.com/LSUfootball
Coach Orgeron Post-Game Press Conference (approximately 15 minutes after game):
www.YouTube.com/lsusports
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball