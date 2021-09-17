LSU vs. Central Michigan Gameday Times of Interest

LSU vs Central Michigan

September 18, 2021 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * SEC Network



Saturday, September 18

7 a.m. Parking lots on campus open

9 a.m. LSU SportShop opens

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fast Pass Pre-Verification Stations for Expedited Entry Open at 12 Campus Sites

11 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps

• Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Gordy Rush and Ronnie Rantz

12:30 p.m. LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

1:30 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

2-5 p.m. COVID-19 Vaccinations Offered at Maravich Center

2 p.m. After 8 performs in TJ Ribs Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

3:30 p.m. Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium

4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by CST pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

• Hunt Palmer, Garrett Brumfield, Marlon Favorite

4:30 p.m. All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium

• LSU Football Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium

4:30 p.m. Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium

4:40 p.m. LSU departs Lod Cook Hotel

4:45 p.m. LSU arrives at “Victory Hill”

4:49 p.m. LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with LSU football alumni

4:54 p.m. LSU arrives at Jeff Boss Locker Room

5:01 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland marches down “Victory Hill”

6:00 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush

• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App

6:21 p.m. Guest Captains Presentation at midfield

• Jacob Hester, Bennie Logan, Christian LaCouture

6:22 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

6:26 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem

6:33:30 p.m. LSU Intro Video

6:35 p.m. LSU takes the field

6:36 p.m. Central Michigan takes the field

6:36 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

6:39 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Central Michigan on SEC Network

Halftime:

Golden Band from Tigerland Performs

LSU 3.0 GPA student-athletes recognized

• 6:39 p.m. Live stats of LSU-Central Michigan game

Coach Orgeron Post-Game Press Conference (approximately 15 minutes after game):

