Caesars Named Official Sportsbook of LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics, LSU Sports Properties and Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced Friday a multi-year, seven-figure deal to make Caesars Sportsbook the exclusive gaming and sportsbook partner of LSU Athletics.

This landmark partnership was facilitated by LSU’s third-party multi-media rights holder, Playfly Sports, and focuses on unique fan engagement opportunities while expanding responsible sports gaming and education.

“LSU has always taken pride in providing fans with unique, innovative, and world-class experiences, and our new partnership with Caesars Entertainment will do just that,” said LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward. “We share a clear vision of how athletics and entertainment can come together to enhance the fan experience and we are excited to join with Caesars to make that vision a reality.”

Caesars will receive a multitude of marketing and sponsorship assets from LSU Athletics, including naming rights for the new Caesars Sportsbook Skyline Club at Tiger Stadium, signage throughout Tiger Stadium, as well as additional signage at the Maravich Center, Alex Box Stadium and an exclusive presence on the LSU Sports Mobile App. The deal also includes broadcast and digital sponsorship rights, as well as visibility for Caesars Sportsbook throughout all of LSU’s 21 men’s and women’s varsity athletics programs.

“LSU athletics programs have always exemplified excellence, and at Caesars, we couldn’t be happier to partner with such an iconic brand in college athletics,” said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Caesars Digital. “We have a proud legacy in Louisiana, and bringing LSU fans closer to the sports they love while also offering scholarship opportunities will help us build upon that.”

In addition to providing a significant financial commitment to LSU, Caesars will also create an annual scholarship fund to support LSU students.

“As a proud partner of LSU Athletics, we are focused on creating innovative partnerships to engage sponsors and unlock meaningful new revenue sources,” said Michael Schreiber, Founder & CEO of Playfly Sports. “Given the explosive interest in and access to gaming, we are excited to responsibly bring Caesars Sportsbook and LSU together.”

As part of the partnership, Caesars is committed to working with the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gaming, regulators and the community to provide responsible gaming resources to all eligible sports bettors in the state and driving awareness of the responsible gaming tools available on the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Once sports betting is approved in Louisiana, Tiger fans and sports fans above the age of 21 in the state can enjoy Caesars Sportsbook’s state-of-the-art product offerings. The easy-to-navigate Caesars Sportsbook app integrates mobile sports betting with the company’s industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, where every bet, win or lose, rewards the bettor with Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships. Caesars will not market to students or fans under the age of 21.

