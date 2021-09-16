Tigers Win Podcast: Sian Hudson, LSU Soccer

Our first guest on season 2 of Tigers Win is LSU Soccer head coach Sian Hudson.

In just her second season, Coach Hudson has led the Tigers to a 7-0 start, a No. 6 national ranking, and a school record 10 consecutive victories dating back to the spring.

The key to success? Belief. Belief brought her to LSU. Belief carried the team through an eight-game winless streak to start her time in Baton Rouge. Belief kept them bought into a new system of fluid possession when things didn’t click at first. And belief has them playing better soccer than just about anybody in the country.

We spoke on Tuesday, September 14 ahead of a Friday, September 17 matchup with Mississippi State to start SEC play.

After that conversation, you’ll hear the outro music (on the audio version of the podcast – not the video below), followed by our conversation from September of 2020, when the Tigers were set to start a COVID-delayed SEC-only fall schedule. I added it as a bonus segment because we referenced it so often in this episode, and because it gives great perspective on how Coach Hudson’s vision has turned into reality.