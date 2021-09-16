Tigers Win Podcast: Sian Hudson, LSU Soccer

About Tigers Win
Tigers Win is a podcast about excellence. Each episode, we’ll pick the brains of LSU coaches, student athletes, staff members, or alumni about the routines, habits, tools, mindsets, and attributes they’ve utilized to excel in their crafts. Hundreds of champions walk the stately oaks and broad magnolias of the Ole War Skule every year. This is your chance to get inside the mind of world class performers, learn what makes them elite, and how you can apply their lessons to your life and develop your own winning mentality.