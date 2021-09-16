Mays, Ward Represent LSU on SEC Basketball Leadership Council
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Basketball’s Spencer Mays and Women’s Basketball’s Emily Ward will represent LSU during Thursday’s SEC Basketball Leadership Council meeting.
This year’s council, which consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions, will meet Thursday via Zoom. The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.
The Men’s Basketball Leadership Council and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council comprise two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The third component is the Football Leadership Council, which meets each January.
The student-athletes who serve on the SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council are:
Men’s Basketball:
Tyler Barnes, Alabama
Stanley Umude, Arkansas
Babatunde Akingbola, Auburn
Anthony Duruji, Florida
Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Georgia
Keion Brooks, Kentucky
Spencer Mays, LSU
Austin Crowley, Ole Miss
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
Javon Pickett, Missouri
Chico Carter, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M
Quentin Millora-Brown, Vanderbilt
Women’s Basketball:
Megan Abrams, Alabama
Rylee Langerman, Arkansas
Kiyae’ White, Auburn
Zippy Broughton, Florida
Mikayla Coombs, Georgia
Blair Green, Kentucky
Emily Ward, LSU
Donnetta Johnson, Ole Miss
Myah Taylor, Mississippi State
Haley Frank, Missouri
Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Qadashah Hoppie, Texas A&M
Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt