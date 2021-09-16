Mays, Ward Represent LSU on SEC Basketball Leadership Council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Basketball’s Spencer Mays and Women’s Basketball’s Emily Ward will represent LSU during Thursday’s SEC Basketball Leadership Council meeting.

This year’s council, which consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions, will meet Thursday via Zoom. The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.

The Men’s Basketball Leadership Council and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council comprise two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The third component is the Football Leadership Council, which meets each January.

The student-athletes who serve on the SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council are:

Men’s Basketball:

Tyler Barnes, Alabama

Stanley Umude, Arkansas

Babatunde Akingbola, Auburn

Anthony Duruji, Florida

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Georgia

Keion Brooks, Kentucky

Spencer Mays, LSU

Austin Crowley, Ole Miss

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Javon Pickett, Missouri

Chico Carter, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

Quentin Millora-Brown, Vanderbilt

Women’s Basketball:

Megan Abrams, Alabama

Rylee Langerman, Arkansas

Kiyae’ White, Auburn

Zippy Broughton, Florida

Mikayla Coombs, Georgia

Blair Green, Kentucky

Emily Ward, LSU

Donnetta Johnson, Ole Miss

Myah Taylor, Mississippi State

Haley Frank, Missouri

Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Qadashah Hoppie, Texas A&M

Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt